Bowlers roll honor scores
It’s been a busy few days on the lanes, with several bowlers throughout the county rolling honor scores.
Monday at Castle Lanes, David Schwartz, 24, rolled his second lifetime 800 series, rolling games of 299, 233 and 269 for an 801 in the Castle Classic League. In the same league, Nancy Jeter also rolled a 299 game and came up just two pins short of a women’s national honor series with a 698.
In the Castle Keglers League Monday, Mike Thoennes rolled a 299 game as part of a 792 series.
In the King of the High Life Hill League Monday at The Lanes on 20, Cory Landreman had 23 strikes in a row at one point and shot games of 258, 300 and 226 for a 784 series.
In the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City Lanes in Waterford, Jessica Storm and Sue Daschner each shot a women’s national honor series, Storm rolling a 719 (258 high game) and Daschner a 704 (277 high game). Also in the league, Tom Fennig had a 299 game in a 669 series.
Saturday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Landon Bieneman, 16, rolled his first 800 series, an 807, on games of 270, 278 and 259 in the Saturday Youth Majors/Juniors League.
