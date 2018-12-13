Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Tyronn Dyess had a week to remember in three of his Castle Lanes bowling leagues. Dyess, 40, rolled a 300 in the first game of the Tuesday Miller 2000 league, and finished with a 772 after rolling a 256 and 216 in his next two games. That was his 49th career 300 game.

On Wednesday in the Castle Wed. Niters league, Dyess bowled an 816 with a series of 269, 258 and 289. Then, he rolled an 803 on Thursday in the Castle KK league with a series of 259, 268 and 276. That was his 47th career 800 series.

On Monday in the Castle Keglers league, Tim Hartmann rolled his first career 800 series. He bowled a 276 in his first game, then finished with a 290 and 235.

