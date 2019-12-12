Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Tuesday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, T&C general manager Theresa Riemer rolled her fourth 700 series of the season, totaling 742 on games of 259-257-226 in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League.

Monday at The Lanes on 20, Shari Urick rolled a 742 series with a high game of 260 in the Sturtevant Women League; the series was 163 over her average. Also at The Lanes, Al Wallat and Christopher Thomas each had a 300 game in the King of the High Life Hill League. Wallat had a 778 series and Thomas had a 729.