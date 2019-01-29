Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Jessica Storm rolled her third 700 series this season at River City Lanes in Waterford with a 715 in the Miller Monday Night Classic Monday. Storm had a high game of 280.

In the Castle Keglers League Monday at Castle Lanes in Racine, Travis Bushley, 31, rolled a 299 game to lead off a 689 series. He followed with games of 196 and 194.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments