Bowlers roll honor scores
Jessica Storm rolled her third 700 series this season at River City Lanes in Waterford with a 715 in the Miller Monday Night Classic Monday. Storm had a high game of 280.
In the Castle Keglers League Monday at Castle Lanes in Racine, Travis Bushley, 31, rolled a 299 game to lead off a 689 series. He followed with games of 196 and 194.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.