Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

There were several national honor scores recorded during early December in Racine County bowling centers.

A special highlight belongs to Kevin Helding in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes on Dec. 7. He rolled his first national honor series with games of 258, 290 and 253 for an 801.

Helding was joined by Randy Prudhomme and James Ruffalo with honor scores in the same league. Prudhomme rolled his 15th career 300 game in the middle of a 775 series (255-300-210) and Ruffalo rolled his fifth 300 game to kick off a 765 series (300-201-264).

On Dec. 6, in the King of the Hill League at The Lanes on 20, Matthew Lunde rolled for an 801 series (278 high game).

