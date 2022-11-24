Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

The highlights of the past couple weeks come from Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, where a couple of firsts happened in the Miller 64 Scratch League on back-to-back Tuesdays.

On Nov. 15, Steve Regep rolled his first sanctioned 800 series and 300 game with an 821 series (300-264-257). Also that night, Scott Salinas shot an 804 series with a 300 game (289-300-215).

This past Tuesday, Amy Gonzales rolled her first sanctioned 300 game during a 786 series (300-209-277) and Samantha Kelly rolled a 768 series (244-268-256). The 300 for Gonzales came almost exactly two years after her first 800 series, an 803 rolled on Nov. 24, 2020.

Other national honor scores:

NOV. 17: At The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant, Mickey Moe rolled a 300 game during a 771 series in the Trestleboard League.

NOV. 21: At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Cotie Holbek rolled a 300 game during a 742 series in the Monday ABC League.

NOV. 22: Also at Towne & Country, Trevor Ludwig rolled a 300 game during a 727 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League.