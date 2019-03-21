Try 3 months for $3

Bowlers roll honor scores

Jeremy Kenyon, 34, rolled an 801 series, his fifth, on games of 279, 255 and 267 Wednesday in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle Lanes.

At River City Lanes in Waterford, CJ Torosian rolled a 300 game during a 770 series in the Wednesday Men’s League.

