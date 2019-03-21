Bowlers roll honor scores
Jeremy Kenyon, 34, rolled an 801 series, his fifth, on games of 279, 255 and 267 Wednesday in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle Lanes.
At River City Lanes in Waterford, CJ Torosian rolled a 300 game during a 770 series in the Wednesday Men’s League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.