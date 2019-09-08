{{featured_button_text}}

Bowlers roll honor scores

Landon Bieneman, a 16-year-old junior for the Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, is off to a hot start. Bowling in the Saturday Youth Majors League, he rolled games of 278, 265, and 206 for a 749 series.

Also for the Saturday Youth Majors League, 17-year-old Tristian Albrecht opened with a 299 game en route to a 636 series. His other games were 166 and 173.

And Sam Kelly had a national women's honor series of 722 in The Lanes Early Eights League. She had a game high game 246.

