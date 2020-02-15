Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

A pair of Hall of Fame bowlers shot honor scores Friday at Castle Lanes in Racine.

Lennie Boresch Jr., a member of the USBC, Greater Racine Area USBC and Kenosha USBC bowling Halls of Fame, shot his 103rd 300 game and 37th 800 series in the Bowler's Choice League. Boresch, 57, had games of 300-279-278 for an 857 series.

Later in the day, GRA USBC Hall of Famer Rich Larsen, 52, shot his 91st 300 game leading off a 715 series in the Castle.com League. Larsen had games of 300-185-230.

In the Gooseberries Classic League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington Thursday, Cotie Holbek rolled his 50th lifetime 800 series, an 804, on games of 258-277-269, and Michael Scalf had his second 300 game at Towne & Country this season during a 692 series.

