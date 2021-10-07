Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

There were more honor scores in the last few weeks in Racine County bowling centers.

On Sept. 21 at Castle Lanes, Chris Marasco, 30, rolled his second lifetime 300 game during a 746 series (300-208-238) in the Molson Coors Tuesday League. On the same night, at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Sam Kelly had a 732 women’s national honor series and Amy Gonzales had a 708 in the Miller 64 Scratch League.

On Sept. 22, at The Lanes on 20, Matt Remington rolled a 298 game during a 618 series in the Mike Corona UAW League.

On Sept. 23, at River City Lanes in Waterford, Jessica Storm rolled a 726 series (246 high game) in the Thursday Ladies League.

On Sept. 27 at River City, Storm had another 700 series, a 714 (261 high game) in the Miller Monday Night Classic League.

On Sept. 29 at Castle, Stu Nelson rolled his second lifetime 300 game during a 756 series (300-201-255) in the Wednesday Niters League.

