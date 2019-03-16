Bowlers roll honor scores
Castle Lanes saw its share of perfect games Friday night in the Bowler’s Choice League and the Castle.com League.
In the Bowler’s Choice League, Ben Betchkal, 29, rolled a 300, 215 and 202 for a 717 series.
Mike Thoennes, 28, rolled a 300 on his way to a 759 series in the Castle.com League. He had games of 269, 300 and 190.
Morgan Brooks rolled a 716 at the Lanes on 20 Junior/Majors League Saturday. Her high game was a 266.
