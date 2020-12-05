Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

It took a while, but Tory Prudhomme Wednesday finally had his first — and second — lifetime national honor scores on the same night. The 58-year-old right-hander rolled games of 235-267-300 for an 802 series in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle.

Also Wednesday, at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Kevin Clark rolled his first 300 game of the seasonduring a 747 series in the Tri-B Bowlers League.

On Tuesday at Castle, Charlie Brown, who is better known for golf than bowling, rolled his fifth lifetime 300 game during a 713 series (300-213-200) in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League. Brown is the member head professional at Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva and former head pro at H.F. Johnson Park.

Monday night, three bowlers had honor scores at two houses. In the Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle, Katie Zwiefelhofer, the head women’s bowling coach at Carthage College, shot a 708 series (247-237-224) and Mike Kenyon Sr. had a 299 game during a 709 series. At Towne & Country, Kelly Millard had his second 300 game of the season during a 793 series (300-235-258) In the Monday Night Majors League.

In the Erickson’s Auto Trim League at Castle Saturday, Nov. 28, Nick Sadlon had a 300 game during a 674 series.

Journal Times sports staff

