Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers rolls honor scores
In the last week and a half, six bowlers at Castle Lanes in Racine and one at River City Lanes in Waterford have rolled national honor scores.
On Wednesday, Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member Nancy Jeter rolled a 718 series in the Wednesday Mini Storm League at Castle.
Tuesday at Castle, the first night of bowling after Racine’s mask requirement went into effect, Brett Pinnecker and Katie Zwiefelhofer rolled big series in the Adult/Junior League. Pinnecker, 45, had games of 275-300-248 for an 823 series and Zwiefelhofer, 28, the head coach of the Carthage College women’s bowling team, had games of 245-276-268 for a 789 series.
On July 23 in the Thursday Mini Storm, GRA USBC Hall of Famer Joe Crocco, 53, had games of 300-256-204 for his 43rd perfect game and a 760 series.
On July 22 in the Wednesday Mini Storm, Keith Lemens, 51, had games of 300-190-209 for his first perfect game and a 699 series.
On July 21, two bowlers had honor series. Joe Arvai IV, 47, had games of 279-268-279 for an 826 series in the Castle Classic, his 12th national honor series. At River City, Zach Woelfel shot an 805 series with a 300 game in the Challenge Shot League.
