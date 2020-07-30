Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

"It doesn't mean we will, it doesn't mean we won't" have sports, Horlick Athletic Director Joe Wendt said.

Union Grove boys soccer coach Sean Jung added "Of course you're concerned. People are dying ... But you can only live in fear for so long, I think. I'd just like to get back to some degree of normalcy, whatever the new normal is, and just go from there."

"Safety is of the essence," said Prairie girls tennis Nich Shafer.