Bowlers roll honor scores

Curt Fritz just missed rolling his fifth 300 game, settling for a 299 in the Courtsmen League at Castle Lanes in Racine. Fritz, 43, also just missed getting his first 800 series, rolling a 794 on games of 279, 299 and 216.

