Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Castle Lanes in Racine has been a busy place for honor scores over the last several days.

On Tuesday, Steve Doebereiner, 45 and Mitchell Jaeck, 20, each rolled a 300 game in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League, with Doebereiner shooting a 771 series (266-205-300, his fourth 300) and Jaeck shooting a 710 (216-300-194, his first 300).

Monday, Matt Siekert, 34 and Kyle Giese, 41, had honor scores in the Royal Car Care Classic League. Siekert had an 821 series (300-242-279), his sixth 800 and sixth 300, and Giese had a 758 (256-300-202), his 42nd 300.

Saturday, Kyle Kisner, 28, had his ninth 300 game during a 715 series (233-192-300) in the Kings and Queens League.

Monday at River City Lanes in Waterford, Cotie Holbek and Jessica Storm had honors scores. Holbek had an 805 series with a 299 game and Storm had a 701 series with a high game of 269.

