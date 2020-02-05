Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores
Bowlers roll honor scores

Jeff Beauchamp rolled a 300 game Tuesday to lead off a 792 series in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes. Beauchamp, 46, had games of 300-276-216.

Also Tuesday, at The Lanes on 20, Joe Slis rolled a 300 game to highlight a 757 series in the JMBA Men League.

Monday at Castle, Allie Hedges rolled a 715 women's national honor series in the M.M.K.K. League. Hedges had games of 269-268-178.

Monday at River City Lanes in Waterford, two bowlers had honor scores in the Miller Monday Night Classic League. Brian Traber rolled a 300 game during a 724 series and Shane McNally rolled a 737 women's national honor series, highlighted by a 277 game.

