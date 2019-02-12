Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Castle Lanes in Racine and Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington had their share of honor scores Monday.

In the Castle Classic League, Zak Eidsor, 23, rolled an 800 series, on the nose, on games of 279, 268 and 253. It was his 13th national honor series. In the same league, Matt Zagar, 54, led off a 733 series with his 69th 300 game, finishing with games of 235 and 198.

In the Towne & Country Monday Night Majors League, Tyler Schildt and Corey Swieciak each rolled his second lifetime 300 game. Schildt had games of 246-300-209 for a 755 series and Swieciak had games of 200-236-300 for a 736 series.

At River City Lanes in Waterford Monday, Ryan McIlwee shot a 300 game during a 687 series in the Miller Monday Night Classic League.

Friday, in the Castle Lanes.com League, Dave Piech, 53, rolled games of 268, 299 and 160 for a 727 series.

