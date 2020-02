Bowlers roll honor scores

Women ruled at Castle Lanes Monday with two rolling national honor series. In the M.M.K.K. League, Allie Hedges had a 760 series on games of 257-245-258, and in the Royal Car Care Classic League, Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member Kris Mertins-Elliott, 50, rolled a 726 series on games of 254-193-279.