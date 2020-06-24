Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Zach Woelfel doubled his pleasure at River City Lanes in Waterford on Monday, rolling an 816 national honor series and a 300 game in the Miller Monday Night Classic League.

On June 18 at Castle Lanes in Racine, Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member Mike Vasey rolled a 300 game to lead off a 799 series in the Thursday Mini Storm League. He followed his 101st lifetime perfect game with games of 231-268 to come up just one pin short of his 48th 800 series.