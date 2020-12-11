Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Castle Lanes was a busy place for honor scores last week.

On Thursday, Sommerlee Vasey was nearly perfect, capping a lifetime-best 783 series with a 299 game in the Strikettes League. Vasey, 19, had games of 279-205-299 for her 10th 700 series, most of them coming when she was a junior bowler.

The current king of honor scores, Tyronn Dyess, added three more this week at Castle, rolling an 839 series (259-280-300) in the Courtsmen League on Wednesday and an 825 (268-278-279) in the Royal Car Care Classic on Monday. That gives the 42-year-old Dyess a total of 62 800 series and 60 300 games.

Also in the Royal Car Care Classic, Tony Kenyon, 29, had a 300 game during a 682 series (194-300-188).

At other houses, at The Lanes on 20 Thursday, Chuck Veselik rolled his first lifetime 300 game to finish off a 720 series in the Mike Corona UAW League.

Tuesday at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Brian Holtz had an 808 series, on games of 266-247-295, in the Miller 64 Scratch League.

On Monday, Dec. 3, Zach Woelfel rolled a 300 game during a 724 series in the Wednesday Men League at River City Lanes in Waterford.

On Nov. 24, in the same league, Amy Gonzales became the 14th female bowler from Racine County, and the first in two years, with an 800 series. She had games of 266-248-289 for an 803.

Journal Times sports staff

