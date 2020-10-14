Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

The Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle Lanes was the place to be this week as four bowlers, two men and two women, rolled national honor scores.

For the men, Zak Eidsor, 25, rolled an 804 series (278-268-258), his 20th 800, and Riley Smith, 26, rolled an 801 (299-235-267).

For the women, Nancy Jeter, 51, rolled a 717 series (245-224-248) and Katie Zwiefelhofer, rolled a 700 series, the second straight week she's done that in the league.

Also Monday, at River City Lanes in Waterford, Jessica Storm rolled a 705 series (253 high game).

On Tuesday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Dave Gajewski rolled a lifetime-best 824 series (268-279-277) and T&C general manager Theresa Riemer shot a 745 series (269 high game).

On Saturday at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant, Sommerlee Vasey rolled a 740 series (257-259-224) in the E.O.W. Couples League.

