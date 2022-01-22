 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Names in the Spotlight

Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers in Union Grove and Burlington had national honor scores between Jan. 11 and Jan. 17. 

JAN. 11: At Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Amy Gonzales rolled a 711 series in the Miller 64 Scratch League.

JAN. 13: At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Kim Enright rolled a 703 series (256 high game) and Mark VandeVelde rolled a 299 game (775 series), both in the Thursday Goose Classic League.

JAN 17: At Towne & Country, Cotie Holbek rolled a 300 game during a 747 series (300-178-269) in the Monday Night Majors League.

