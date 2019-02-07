Bowlers roll honor scores
Theresa Riemer rolled her sixth honor series of the season in the Tuesday Night Mixed League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.
Riemer had games of 249, 237, and 267 for a season high 753.
Also at T&C Lanes, Ethan Witterholt rolled his seventh 300 game of the season in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League. He had games of 234, 300 and 210 for a 744 series.
At Old Settlers Wednesday, Scott Salinas rolled an honor series and perfect game in the Miller 64 Scratch League. Salinas had games of 279, 300 and 224.
Also on Wednesday, in the Castle Lanes Courtsmen League, Mike Groth rolled an honor series of 801. His high game was 297. In the same league, Gary Locke rolled a perfect game and finished with a 749 series. That was Groth’s second career 800 series and Locke’s seventh career 300 game.
On Thursday in the Castle Park Bowling Club Junior League, Sommerlee Boedecker rolled an honor series of 718. Boedecker had a high game of 258.
