Bowlers roll honor scores
Alex Marquez Jr., bowling in the Castle Lanes Wednesday Niters, rolled a national honor series of 805. He had games of 279, 279 and 247. It was the sixth 800 series for Marquez, who has a 237 average in the league.
Ethan Witterholt, who belongs to the Towne & Country Tri-B League in Burlington, bowled his fourth career 300 Wednesday. He followed that with a 200 and 188 for a 688 series.
Brett Bruhelden had a 299 as part of his 718 series in the Castle Lanes Park Bowling Club.
