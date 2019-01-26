Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Rich Larsen, bowling in the Castle.com League Friday, bowled the 89th 300 game of his career. The left-handed Larsen, 51, had games of 196, 300 and 220 for a 716 series. He averages 243 in the league.

Lisa M. Woodward, who bowls in the Saturday Family and Friends League at Castle Lanes, had a 300. She also had games of 234 and 202 for a 736 series.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments