Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores
Bowlers roll honor scores

Matt Wisniewski rolled his 25th lifetime 800 series Monday in the Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle Lanes. Wisniewski, 37, had games of 266-279-278 for an 823 series.

At The Lanes on 20 Monday, Shari Urick rolled a 703 series, with a high game of 246, in the Sturtevant Women League.

In the Youth Majors League Saturday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Amber Vogt, 16, rolled her first women's national honor series, a 710, on games of 268-201-241.

