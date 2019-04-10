Try 3 months for $3

Bowlers roll honor scores

Adam Gebel had a near triplicate in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, rolling 280-279-278 for a lifetime-best 838 series. For Gebel, 29, it was his second lifetime 800.

At Castle Lanes Tuesday, Tyler Hirth, 21, capped his third lifetime 800 series with his seventh 300 game in the Miller Classic Doubles League. Hirth shot 266-242-300 for an 808.

