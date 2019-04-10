Bowlers roll honor scores
Adam Gebel had a near triplicate in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, rolling 280-279-278 for a lifetime-best 838 series. For Gebel, 29, it was his second lifetime 800.
At Castle Lanes Tuesday, Tyler Hirth, 21, capped his third lifetime 800 series with his seventh 300 game in the Miller Classic Doubles League. Hirth shot 266-242-300 for an 808.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.