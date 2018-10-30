Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Monday night was a good night for national honor scores in Racine County bowling centers.

Castle Lanes led the way with three honor scores. In the Castle Classic League, bowling a 300 game were Jason Frank (27th) and Dustin Vasey (34th) and rolling a 765 women’s national honor series was Shirley Stahl with a 765. Frank, 40, finished with a 780 series (247-300-233) and Vasey, 34, totaled 709 (300-228-181).

At The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant, Matthew Lunde shot his first lifetime 300 game as part of a 694 series in the King of the High Life Hill League.

And at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Jamey Caldwell capped a 731 series in the Monday Night Majors League with his first 300 of the season. He opened with games of 225 and 206.

