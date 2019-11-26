Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores
Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Matt Wisniewski, bowling in the Monday Castle Classic League, rolled a national honor series of 815. He had games of 267, 269 and 279. It was the 28th career 800 series for the left-handed Wisniewski, 37. He is averaging 228 in the league this season.

Shirley Stahl, 71, bowled a 716 series in the Castle Bluemound League. She had games of 247, 256 and 213. Stahl is averaging 215 this season.

Tom Clark bowled his first 300 game of the the season in the Towne & Country Monday Night Majors League in Burlington. He had games of 219, 300 and 195 for a 714 series.

Seth Sanchez, bowling in The Lanes Sooners League Monday, bowled a 300. He had a 671 series.

