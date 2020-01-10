Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Tyronn Dyess rolled his 53rd national honor series Friday with an 816 in the Bowler's Choice League at Castle Lanes. the right-hander, 41, had games of 269-279-268.

Thursday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Matt Schinker rolled a 299 game during a 674 series in the Thursday Businessmen's League.

Wednesday at Castle, Brandon Koelling, 34, led off a 723 series in the Wednesday Niters League with his second liftime 300 game. He had games of 300-225-198.

Tuesday at Castle, Tom Larson, 36, had his 11th lifetime 300 game to cap a 781 series in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League. He had games of 257-224-300.

Monday at Castle Lanes, Nancy Jeter had a 730 series and Katie Zwiefelhofer had a 719 series in the Royal Car Care Classic League.

