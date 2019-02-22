Bowlers roll honor scores
Theresa Riemer stayed on a roll at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington Thursday, shooting games of 226-278-237 for a 741 series in Frito’s Thursday Morning Mixed League. For Riemer, the general manager of T&C, it was, her ninth national honor series of the season.
In the Thursday Gooseberries Classic League, Adam Gebel led off a 771 series with his seventh lifetime 300 game. He followed with games of 224 and 247.
Wednesday at Hillside Lanes, Jenny Wonders rolled a 718 series in the Hillside Classic League.
