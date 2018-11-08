Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Jessica Storm rolled her first national honor score of the season at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington Wednesday with a 738 series in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League. Storm had a high game of 267.

Monday at Castle Lanes, Riley Smith rolled an 806 series in the Castle Classic League.

