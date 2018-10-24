Bowlers roll honor scores
Tyler Hirth, bowling in the Miller Classic Doubles League Monday, bowled a 300 game. It was the fourth perfect game of his career. He opened with a 278 and ended with a 186 for a 764 series. The left-handed Hirth is averaging 231 this season.
Also in the Castle Miller Classic Doubles League, Scott Brau Jr., had a 300 as part of his 740 series. Brau, who is left-handed, had games of 217, 300 and 243 for a 740 series. It was the sixth 300 for Brau, who has a 234 average.
Dan Steimle, who is in the Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League, had an 800 series. Steimle had games of 279, 243 and 278.
Also in the Miller 64 Scratch League, Georgette Albert bowled a 718 series after games of 225, 193 and 300.
Michael Groth, bowling in the Castle Wednesday Courtsmen League, bowled a 298. He also had games of 246 and 218 for a 762 series.
