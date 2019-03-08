Try 3 months for $3

Bowlers roll honor scores

It was a busy day at Castle Lanes in the Knights of Castle League Thursday night, with several bowlers rolling honor scores.

Brett Pinnecker, 43, and Bobby Bernal, 56, each rolled perfect games. Pinnecker rolled a 300 in his first game on his way to a 793 series while Bernal capped off his series with a 300. Bernal finished with a 764.

In the same league, Terry Martini rolled an 814 series. He had games of 247, 279 and 288 for his third career 800 series.

At River City Lanes in the Thursday Ladies League, Jessica Nannemann rolled a 700 with a high game of 259.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments