Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

There have been several honor scores over the past few weeks in Racine County bowling centers.

NOV. 23: In the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Taylor Holbek rolled a 725 women’s national honor series with a high game of 259.

NOV. 28: In The League at Castle Lanes in Racine, Nancy Jeter rolled a 700 series (247 high game) and Dustin Vasey had a 299 game (753 series). In the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City Lanes in Waterford, Zach Woelfel rolled a 300 game (754 series).

NOV. 29: In the King of the Hill League at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant, Chris Maringer rolled his second lifetime 300 game (743 series).

DEC. 1: In the Knights of Castle League at Castle, Tanya Kisner rolled a 724 series (268 high game).

DEC. 2: In the Friday Night Mixed League at River City, Jeff Storm rolled a 300 game (752 series).

DEC. 5: In The League at Castle, Jason Frank rolled a 300 game (736 series).

DEC. 7: In the Wednesday Niters League at Castle, Tyronn Dyess, 44, added to his career numbers with his 77th 300 game and 73rd 800 series (241-289-300—830). In the Big Ed’s Commercial League at The Lanes, Tristan White rolled an 800 series (279 high game), which was 218 pins over his average of 194.

DEC. 12: In the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City, Drew Fakler rolled a 299 game (703 series).