Bowlers roll honor scores

Robert Barkley Jr. and Tyronn Dyess each rolled a 300 game Wednesday in the Courtsmen League at Castle Lanes. Barkley, 38, had games of 246, 300 and 205 for a 751 series and the 300 was his first. Dyess, 41, had games of 222, 300 and 236 for a 763 series; it was his 52nd career 300 game.

Also Wednesday, John Fischer rolled his 11th lifetime 300 game and his ninth career 800 series in the Tri-B Bowlers League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington. Fischer had games of 247, 300 and 258 for an 805 series.

Tuesday, Taylor Melahn rolled a women’s national honor series of 741 in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League at Towne & Country Lanes. She had games of 248, 214 and 279.

Thursday, Michael Hohnl rolled a 298 game during a 729 series in the Tresleboard League at The Lanes

