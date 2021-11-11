Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores Nov. 12

Bowlers roll honor scores

On Oct. 18 at The Lanes on 20, Lauren Fischer rolled a 764 series with a 266 game in the H5G King of the Hill League. Her series was also 197 pins over her average.

On Oct. 20 at Castle Lanes, Donnie Hankins Jr. rolled a 300 game to cap a 703 series (235-168-300) in the Wednesday Niters League.

On Oct. 21 at The Lanes, Mickey Moe rolled a 300 game during a 682 series in the Trestleboard League.

On Nov. 5, Rich Larsen rolled a 300 game during a 727 series in the CastleLanes.com League. It was his 92nd lifetime 300 game.

On. Nov. 6 at Castle Lanes, Randy Tilot rolled a 299 game in a 730 series in the Kings & Queens League.

