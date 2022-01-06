Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores Jan. 7

Bowlers roll honor scores
Several bowlers had national honor scores in the last two weeks of December.
DEC. 22: Bradley Berger rolled a 299 game (738 series) in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle Lanes.
DEC 27: In the Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle Lanes, Tyronn Dyess rolled a 300 game (750 series) and Mike Tiegs nearly matched Dyess with a 299 game (710 series).
DEC. 28: At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Steven Gerth shot a 300 game (698 series) in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League.
DEC. 30: Back at Towne & Country, Jeff Jobst rolled a 299 game (746 series) in the Thursday Nite Businessmen League.