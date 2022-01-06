 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores Jan. 6

There were several national honor scores recorded over recent weeks in Racine County bowling centers.

Cotie Holbek went on a tear at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington. He rolled a 300 as part of an 837 series during the Tuesday Night Mixed league on Dec. 21. He followed that performance the next night with a 300 in the Wednesday Night Tri-B Bowlers League to highlight his 771 series.

On Dec. 20, Derrick Anderson rolled a 300 in the Royal Car Care Classic league at Castle Lanes. Anderson finished with a 780 series.

On Dec. 22, Tyronn Dyess rolled a 299 game to begin a 772 series in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle Lanes. Dyess finished with games of 225-248.

