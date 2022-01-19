Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores Jan. 20

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several bowlers had national honor scores last week in Racine bowling centers.

The highlight of the week was the Royal Car Care Classic League on Jan. 10, where four bowlers accounted for five national honor scores. Alan Blome, 39, had two of them, rolling a lifetime-best 856 series, his seventh 800, on games of 278-299-279. Tyler Hirth, 24, rolled his 15th lifetime 300 game during a 759 series (300-268-191), Stephanie Schwartz had a 741 series (279-228-235) and Nancy Jeter had a 729 series (266-279-184).

Other honor scores:

JAN. 8: Jill Kruschke rolled a 707 series (237-233-247) in the Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples League at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant. The series was 158 pins above her 183 per game average. At Castle Lanes, Carlos Cervantes rolled a 299 game during a 768 series in the Castle Majors League.

JAN. 12: At Castle Lanes, Steve Klein, 41, rolled an 834 series (300-247-287), his first lifetime 800 and second 300, in the Courtsmen League. Alex Marquez Jr., 27, capped a 793 series with his 15th 300 game (257-236-300).

JAN. 13: Mike Thoennes rolled an 814 series (fifth 800) and 300 game (279-235-300, his eighth) in the Knights of Castle League.

JAN. 14: At The Lanes, Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member Mike Vasey rolled an 808 series and 300 game, and Vernon Tuinstra Sr. had a 300 game, all in the Angry Brothers Points League. At Castle Lanes, Jax Calverley had a 300 game in the middle of a 790 series (244-300-246) and Jason Betchkal had a 300 game in the middle of a 641 series (189-300-152) both in the CastleLanes.com League. Also at Castle, Jose Carbajal, 64, rolled his seventh lifetime 300 game in the Friday A.M. Seniors League (300-200-223—723).

