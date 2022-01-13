 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names in the Spotlight

Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores Jan. 14

  • 0

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several bowlers had national honor scores in the first week of January.

JAN. 4: Three bowlers had honor scores in the Miller 64 Scratch League at Old Settler's Bowling Center in Union Grove. For the men, Delbert Richards had an 801 series and for the women, Danielle Gename had a 738 series and Sam Kelly had a 715. At Castle Lanes, Kevin Moreno rolled his third lifetime 300 game during a 726 series (201-300-225) in the Teezer's Veterans Appreciation League.

JAN. 5: At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Adam Gebel rolled an 838 series with a 300 game in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League.

JAN 6: Gary Schlicht rolled his first lifetime 800 series in the Mike Corona UAW League at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant. Schlicht shot games of 270-279-258 for an 808.

Caitlin Mertins, UW-Whitewater

Mertins
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

KUSD decision impacts Racine

The Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail athletic programs in Kenosha made it a little over a full year without having to halt their athletic sc…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Novak Djokovic still faces possible deportation from Australia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News