Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores Jan. 14

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several bowlers had national honor scores in the first week of January.

JAN. 4: Three bowlers had honor scores in the Miller 64 Scratch League at Old Settler's Bowling Center in Union Grove. For the men, Delbert Richards had an 801 series and for the women, Danielle Gename had a 738 series and Sam Kelly had a 715. At Castle Lanes, Kevin Moreno rolled his third lifetime 300 game during a 726 series (201-300-225) in the Teezer's Veterans Appreciation League.

JAN. 5: At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Adam Gebel rolled an 838 series with a 300 game in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League.

JAN 6: Gary Schlicht rolled his first lifetime 800 series in the Mike Corona UAW League at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant. Schlicht shot games of 270-279-258 for an 808.

