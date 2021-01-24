Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores for TUES

Bowlers roll honor scores

Wednesday and Thursday were busy days for honors scores at Castle Lanes in Racine and Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.

At Castle Thursday, Michael Guzman, 27, rolled games of 299-267-239 for an 805 in the Knights of Castle League, his second lifetime 800 series. Also in the league, Ron Guarascio Jr. shot a 299 game to highlight a 707 series.

In the Strikettes League Thursday, Jenny Sieker, the secretary of the league, shot a 706 series with a high game of 267.

Thursday at Towne & Country, Theresa Riemer had games of 249-247-250 for a 743 series in the Frito’s Thursday Morning Mixed League and Taylor Melahn had games of 259-226-227 for a 712 series in the Goose Classic League.

Wednesday at T&C, Mike Miller shot his first lifetime 800 series, an 805, on games of 247-279-279 in the Slades Corners League.

On Jan. 14 at T&C, Kim Enright rolled a 712 series in the Goose Classic League.

Journal Times sports staff

