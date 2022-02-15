Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores Feb. 16

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several bowlers had national honor scores over recent weeks in Racine bowling centers.

FEB. 1: At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Rick Plitzner rolled a 300 game during the Tuesday Night Mixed league. Plitzner finished with a 775 series.

FEB. 2: At Towne & Country Lanes, Kim Enright rolled for a 709 series in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers league. Enright's highest game during the series was a 258.

FEB. 3: At Towne & Country Lanes, Adam Gebel rolled his 16th lifetime 300 game while taking part in the Thursday Gooseberries Classic league. Gebel opened with a 257, rolled his 300 and finished with a 226 for a 783 series.

FEB. 5: At Castle Lanes in Racine, Scott Zess rolled his sixth lifetime 300 while taking part in the Family & Friends league. Zess, 51, rolled games of 237-300-238 to finish with a 775 series.

