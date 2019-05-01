Try 3 months for $3

Brown caps season with 803 series

Charlie Brown now has bragging rights in two sports. The 51-year-old Sturtevant resident, an assistant pro at Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva and the PGA Wisconsin Section Player of the Decade of 2000-2009, finished the season in the V.F.W. League at Castle Lanes Tuesday with his second lifetime 800 series.

Brown rolled an 803 on games of 247, 277 and 279, helping his team win the league title. Two weeks ago in the league, Brown shot his fourth career 300 game.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments