Names in the Spotlight: Borzynski leads SEAY swimmers; Bowlers roll honor scores

Borzynski has top SEAY finish at 12U State Meet

Jordan Borzynski had the best finish among South Eastern Aquatics-Racine Family YMCA swimmers last weekend at the USA Swimming 12-and-Under State Meet at the Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer.

Borzynski, in the 10-and-under boys age group, had two top-20 finishes, including a 13th-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:29.52 and a 16th-place finish in the 50 butterfly (36.68). Zack Steenrod, also in 10-and-under, was 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:39.71).

For the girls, Sophie Gutknecht, in girls 10-and-under, was 18th in the 50 freestyle (30.99) and 19th in the 50 butterfly (35.35). Gutknecht also qualified in the 100 freestyle (27th, 1:11.91) for the YMCA State Meet March 18-20.

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several bowlers shot honor scores over the last few weeks.

FEB. 12: At The Lanes on 20, Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member Mike Vasey had a pair of honor scores in the E.O.W. Saturday Couples League. Casey shot games of 289-223-300 for an 812 national honor series. At Castle Lanes, John Schroeder Sr. rolled his 30th career 800 series (248-279-290) during the Kings & Queens League.

FEB. 14: At The Lanes, Brandon Lipari rolled a 299 game during a 778 series and Chris Maringer rolled his first lifetime 300 game, both in the King of the Hill League. At Castle, Tyronn Dyess rolled a 299 game during a 793 series in the Royal Car Care Classic League.

FEB. 15: At Castle, Kevin Moreno rolled a 299 game during a 716 series in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League.

FEB. 16: At Castle, Mike Kenyon Jr. rolled a 299 during a 751 series in the Courtsmen League.

FEB. 17: At Castle, Lisa M. “Woody” Woodward rolled her second lifetime 300 series in the middle of a 761 series (214-300-247) in the Strikettes League. Also, Kyle Giese rolled his 44th lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 795 series (258-300-237) in the Knights of Castle League.

FEB. 21: At The Lanes, Matthew Crenshaw rolled an 804 series that included a 300 game during the King of the Hill League.

FEB. 22: At Castle, Stanley Johnson rolled a 299 game in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0