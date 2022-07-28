 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Names in the Spotlight: Boockmeier defies the odds with two aces

Boockmeier beats the odds

Looks like Tom Boockmeier should consider buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket after what he did Wednesday.

Tom Boockmeier, golfer

Boockmeier

The Oak Creek resident and Meadowbrook Country Club member beat the odds on the golf course, making two holes-in-one within 30 minutes of each other at Meadowbrook.

He started his round on the 10th hole and made his first ace on the 155-yard, par-3 17th hole, using an 8-iron to the elevated green.

Not long after, on the 173-yard, par-3 No. 2 hole, he used a 6-iron to get his second hole-in-one.

The shots were witnessed by his playing partners, Brian Hopfensperger, Garret Mianecki, Kaylor Steger and Scott Petersen.

Making two aces in the same round, let alone within a half hour of each other, is rare indeed. According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of a hole in one being made by a low-handicapper, such as Boockmeier, are 5,000 to 1, and the odds of an average player doing it are 12,000 to 1.

The odds for a player making two aces in a round is 67 million to 1.

For the record, the odds of someone winning the Mega Millions jackpot, which is $1.02 billion, are 303 million to 1.

