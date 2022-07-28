Names in the Spotlight: Boockmeier defies the odds with two aces

Boockmeier beats the odds

Looks like Tom Boockmeier should consider buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket after what he did Wednesday.

The Oak Creek resident and Meadowbrook Country Club member beat the odds on the golf course, making two holes-in-one within 30 minutes of each other at Meadowbrook.

He started his round on the 10th hole and made his first ace on the 155-yard, par-3 17th hole, using an 8-iron to the elevated green.

Not long after, on the 173-yard, par-3 No. 2 hole, he used a 6-iron to get his second hole-in-one.

The shots were witnessed by his playing partners, Brian Hopfensperger, Garret Mianecki, Kaylor Steger and Scott Petersen.

Making two aces in the same round, let alone within a half hour of each other, is rare indeed. According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of a hole in one being made by a low-handicapper, such as Boockmeier, are 5,000 to 1, and the odds of an average player doing it are 12,000 to 1.

The odds for a player making two aces in a round is 67 million to 1.

For the record, the odds of someone winning the Mega Millions jackpot, which is $1.02 billion, are 303 million to 1.