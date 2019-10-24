Arteagas, Borzynskis lead SEA swimmers
Hugo Arteaga won four events in the boys 13-year-old division and Jordan Borzynski won three in the boys 7-year-old division to lead the Southeastern Aquatics-Racine Family YMCA swim team to sixth place in the Ozaukee Aquatics Fall Classic last weekend at Mequon.
Arteaga won the 50-yard, 100, and 200 freestyles and the 100 butterfly, and Borzynski won the 50 freestyle and the 25 and 50 backstrokes, as SEA totaled 808 points.
Other winners for SEA were Shaelyn Jensen (50 and 100 breaststrokes in girls 10) and Alessandra Arteaga (25 butterfly in girls 8).
Alessandra Arteaga (50 freestyle, 25 breaststroke) and Jack Borzynski (50 and 100 backstrokes, 50 breaststroke in boys 7) earned state YMCA qualifying times.
Bowlers roll honor scores
Steven Gerth and Ron Barker rolled honor scores on Wednesday in the Tri-B Bowlers league at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington. Gerth rolled games of 279-226-300 for a 805 series. Barker rolled games of 221-300-194 for a 715 series. Also at Towne & Country Lanes, Theresa Riemer rolled a women’s national honor series of 700 in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league.
