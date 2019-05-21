Fruth qualifies for WSGA match play
Barry Fruth made a trip to central Wisconsin pay off Tuesday.
The Franksville resident shot a 7-over-par 79 at Lake Arrowhead Golf Club in Nekoosa and was one of eight qualifiers for the Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play Championship.
Fruth, the only Racine County golfer to play in the qualifier, tied for third with Patrick Gorman of East Troy, five shots behind winner Dane Zachman of Milwaukee (74).
The State Match Play Championship will be played June 10-13 at West Bend Country Club.
Adams, Steward, Prpa earn Ranger Awards
The 2019 Ranger Awards, which recognize excellence for UW-Parkside student-athletes, were held May 5 and three Racine County athletes received awards.
Katie Adams, a Horlick High School graduate, was named the Female Student-Athlete of the Year. In addition to excelling in the classroom, she played on the women’s volleyball team in the fall and competed on the track and field team in the spring, breaking a 38-year-old school record in the javelin.
Jeremy Steward, a Park graduate, won two awards. The track and field standout was named the Male Breakthrough Athlete and won the Inspiration Award.
Leki Prpa, a Wind Lake resident and Muskego graduate, was named the Male Student-Athlete of the Year.
