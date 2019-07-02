Adams nominated for NCAA Division II Woman of the Year
Parkside athletics selected Katie Adams, a Horlick High School graduate, as the department's nominee for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award. After the GLIAC selects two nominees from the 12 full-time members, the NCAA will choose 10 winners from Division II.
"Katie is one of the most dedicated student-athletes both on and off the court that I have ever had the pleasure of coaching," Parkside volleyball coach Leigh Barea said. "She was a tireless worker and leader for our volleyball program as well as her two-year term as our RSAAC president. She is looked to as a mentor for her teammates, other student-athletes and the people she works with closely in the community. The impact Katie has made goes far behind the Parkside community and has helped lay the foundation for future of Parkside Athletics."
Adams graduated from Parkside this spring after playing volleyball for four years and joining the track & field team her senior year. Adams was a back-to-back winner of the Student-Athlete of the Year at the Ranger Awards, an award that combines athletics and academics. She was also named All-GLIAC honorable mention in volleyball and broke the Parkside track & field record in the javelin throw with a mark of 35.67 meters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.