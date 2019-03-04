Adams gives back to community
Katie Adams, a four-year volleyball letter winner, Horlick High School graduate, and UW-Parkside Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president, led Parkside's efforts to be more prominent in the community.
The RSAAC donated clothing to the St. Vincent de Paul in Racine before going to volunteer their time at the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha from Feb. 25 through March 2. The clothing was collected by all the teams at Parkside and Adams estimated that there was about one bag per team, or 13 garbage bags full of lightly-worn clothes that were donated.
"It is always enjoyable to give back to the community," Adams said. "Volunteering gives you a good perspective along with giving the kids good role models to look up too, especially women in athletics. It was fun for the kids, but it was also a great experience for the student-athletes who played with them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.